Ubisoft, King, Unity and Maysalward speaking at first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

It's just a month until Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Jordan for the very first time, and the international speaker lineup is taking shape.

On November 2nd and 3rd, 650 industry professionals will head to the city of Amman to hear 80 of the games industry’s leading authorities present 70 sessions and over 35 hours of content.

Joining the current list of speakers which feature Zynga, iDreamSky, Epic Games, Wargaming and more - which you can find out about here and here - these new names will share their expert insights, thoughts, experiences and analysis with you.

Without further ado, here are the latest speakers for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

L-R: Nour Khrais, Hardika Shah, Alexis Bonte, Martine Spaans

MENA Magic

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is an area that has high potential for success in the mobile games industry. Maysalward’s Nour Khrais chairs a panel that focuses on the reasons behind that potential and how to realise it. Misk Foundation’s Tarek Mukhtar also discusses capacity building and community in the region.

Ever wondered why people play certain games in different areas? Kuuhubb’s Hardika Shah looks at the basic science on the games that are popular in MENA, the basic drivers that make people play and how these games became popular. Meanwhile Stillfront’s Alexis Bonte joins a fireside chat discussing how Babil Games scaled Nida Harb 3 to the top slots of the grossing charts in MENA.

Shanab Games’ Hiba Almuhareb offers you the know-how on sustaining organic growth for games in MENA. Almuhareb argues that organic growth is the key for any company’s future, which indicates an initial impression that shows the app’s chances of success, while also looking at how can a company sustain its growth without dropping or spending money.

Tamalaki’s Martine Spaans and King’s Sabrina Carmona feature on the IMGA judges panel, which explores what it takes for a game developer to stand out in the MENA region.

The era of 5G is beginning, and Jawad Abbassi of GSMA will look at its current state globally, with a focus on the MENA region and how that affects the gaming ecosystem.

Esports has reached into every pocket of the world and we’re delighted to have Zawaya’s Nabil Alhajasad Alyacoub highlight the views of the region’s players on competitive play. Additionally, game developer and Twitch streamer Sarah Omar shares her experiences of being a streamer in the United Arab Emirates.

L-R: Sabrina Carmona, Nabil Alhajasad Alyacoub, Sarah Omar, Svetlana Valgina

Level up your skills

Svetlana Valgina of Smartly.io shows you how to level up player acquisition on Facebook by walking through the jungle of mobile advertising on this platform, focusing on the essentials such as the right types of audiences, great creatives and use of your test data. Valgina will also cover why you need to structure your campaigns and audiences, how to make the most out of your data and how to incorporate that into decision making.

Lockwood Publishing’s Tom Carver-Smith talks through managing and optimising a game with 24,000 virtual items through Live Ops. Christian Atif and Parminder Gill unite once more - this time for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan to give tips and tricks on how to use Unity monetisation products.

Ella Romanos of Fundamentally Games leads a workshop on pitching, which is dedicated to getting you investor ready with your pitch skills.

We’re excited for Smaato’s Jake Rotham to discuss discuss SDK technology and header bidding at next month’s conference, with a side focus on mobile monetisation, platform partnerships and tends. Reality Clash’s Tony Pearce talks about how NFT’s could be a new billion dollar market for the games industry.

Zaair Hussain of Frag Games explores the question of aspirational outsourcing or do external developers dream of electric success? Hussain focuses the talk on professionalism, pride of work and the many faces of aspiration, while giving a warning about how short-sighted demand led to short-sighted suppliers.

Ubisoft’s Elio Polizzi and Peeyush Gulati combine on a session describing how they structured the transition of a sandbox MMO game called Growtopia from two indie founders to a bigger infrastructure. They share insights on how they inspired and adapted to create the best of both worlds

We also have representatives from AppsFlyer and Libring adding to this already incredible list of speakers - we’ll bring you more details soon.

L-R: Tom Carver-Smith, Ella Romanos, Tony Pearce, Zaair Hussain

Take advantage of our networking opportunities

At Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, there’s more waiting for you alongside the conference talks, seminars and panels. We like to connect you to the entire games industry no matter where in the world, and you can do just that with the fringe events and networking opportunities:

