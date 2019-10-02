Steel Media and IMGA team up for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Steel Media Ltd and the International Mobile Gaming Awards (IMGA) are proud to announce their collaboration for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November 2-3.

This partnership will see the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region on the international stage for the games industry.

More than 650 industry professionals from companies from all around the world - including Unity, Wargaming, Netmarble and more - will gather in the city of Amman for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan. They will hear 80 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry sharing their expert analysis and insight in 10 incredible conference tracks with over 35 hours of content.

There will be a whole host of networking opportunities and fringe events, such as an online meeting scheduler free to all delegates, publisher SpeedMatch sessions, Investor Connector, Very Big Indie Pitch, and the Global Connects Party.

Strong foundations, continued growth

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan builds upon the foundations of The Jordan Gaming Summit, initiated by the Jordan Gaming Taskforce. To ensure further growth and become a platform for business between developers and publishers from the MENA region and the rest of the world, the summit has joined forces with Steel Media, the team behind the well-established Connects international events series.

IMGA launched the first IMGA MENA with the Jordan Gaming Summit in 2016, in collaboration with games publisher Maysalward and Zain, the leading mobile operator in the Middle East. The 4th IMGA MENA will be part of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019. Judging takes place on the Friday (the day before day one of our event), the results will be revealed at the end of the first day of Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

The MENA region is one of the most exciting emerging markets for the games industry today, with over 600M online users and 375M mobile subscribers. The region was also one of the fastest-growing economies in 2018. With an overall population of around 600 million, increasing smartphone penetration and improved networks in the coming years, there’s massive potential for MENA’s mobile games market to grow fast.

Exciting times

Steel Media COO Dave Bradley says: “We’re very excited to be partnering with the IMGA for the first Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this year. The IMGA is internationally recognised as an amazing award programme showcasing the best mobile gaming talent from around the world. Since 2016, the MENA edition of the IMGA has been a highlight of the Jordan Gaming Summit and it’s been my pleasure to attend it in Amman in recent years to see how it’s grown. It’s a thrill this year to know that the IMGA will again be a part of the week’s essential activity, as we expand on the Jordan Gaming Summit to bring our full two-day conference to the region in November.”

IMGA CEO Maarten Noyons says: "The 4th IMGA MENA is the leading showcase for the most talented game developers in the Middle East - North Africa. We are thrilled that our long term partner, Pocket Gamer will launch the first Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, by taking over the Jordan Gaming Summit, the leading games event in the Region. 4th IMGA MENA awards ceremony will take place on November 2nd and integrated in the impressive programme of PGC Jordan. Come and join us in Jordan in November 2nd and 3rd."

Next steps

