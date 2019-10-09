Full conference schedule revealed for next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

The schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is now live!

Europe’s biggest B2B event for the games industry heads to the Middle East for the first time on November 2nd and 3rd.

Over the course of the two days, 650 industry professionals from all around the world will gather at the King Hussein Business Park in Amman, Jordan, to hear from 70 world class speakers from the games industry from companies such as Unity, Kwalee, Epic Games, Wargaming, Snapchat, Ubisoft, Yoozoo, Boombit and many more.

Throughout 10 wall-to-wall conference tracks, they will share their expert analysis, insight, experiences and thoughts on everything from live ops and development, to the latest industry trends, esports, blockchain and more.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.

