Explore the Middle East games market NEXT WEEK at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019

In just a few days, the Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan conference opens its doors to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the very first time.

Whether you’re looking to realise the potential of the MENA region or you’re looking to expand into new horizons, this event can help. Tickets are still available, but space is filling up and the free meeting system is already online. Don’t miss the chance to make new friends in the burgeoning region.

Why MENA?

The Middle East and North Africa region represents one of the most exciting emerging markets for the games industry today, with over 600 million online users and 375 million mobile subscribers. The region was also one of the fastest-growing economies in 2018. With an increasing smartphone penetration and improved networks in the coming years, there’s massive potential for MENA’s mobile games market to grow.

Newzoo’s Trends to Watch in 2019 report cited MENA as one of the “high-potential markets”, especially for Chinese investment. While it currently accounts for a small proportion of the global games market, it has an incredibly high growth rate (reportedly 25% year-on-year compared with 13.9% growth in Latin America and 9.2% growth in the Asia Pacific region in 2017, for instance).

It is also home to some of the finest talent in the games industry, including Tamatem, Wixel Studios, Play 3arabi, Maysalward and many more. And this new Pocket Gamer conference is the perfect opportunity to meet them, as well as some of the world’s biggest industry names who have travelled to the region specifically to take part.

A conference that brings the world together

Getting to know the industry and meeting its key figures one-on-one is a rare opportunity. Even rarer is the chance to do that in the company of guests from around the world. And all in a place steeped in history with a unique vibe.

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects expands its reach to the Middle East for the very first time this November 2nd and 3rd. It comes to the King Hussein Business Park in Amman with support from the King Abdullah II Fund For Development, the Gaming Lab and the Gaming Summit.

It may be an exciting new destination for a Pocket Gamer Connects event, but it’s the same chance to network, learn and do business you may well already be familiar with from London, Helsinki, Seattle and Hong Kong this year alone. Within two days, there will be 10 essential conference tracks featuring 70 of the world’s leading authorities and some of the local talent in the games industry. Speakers and panellists include Unity, Ubisoft, Epic Games, King, Tamatem, Play 3arabi and more.

You can meet them with our online meeting scheduler, which is free to all attendees, helping you network efficiently and track down that essential contact for your business. We also run a whole host of networking fringe events, such as our Publisher SpeedMatch which is focused on pairing publishers and developers together in a series of speed-dating type style meetings. Or if you’re seeking investment, you can sign up to our Investor Connector and have one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. In both events, our experts hand-pick the meetings, so you know you’re meeting the right people. There’s still time to sign up for these valuable fringe activities - just!

All that awaits if you can tear yourself away from the expo space with its dedicated Big Indie Zone for indie developers to showcase their amazing projects. And if you’re one of those up-and-coming indie developers, check out the Big Indie Pitch competition, where developers go head-to-head presenting their games to publishers, media and experienced insiders. Three winning teams will receive a promotional prize and press coverage. It’s a great way to meet industry experts and secure important contacts that could be beneficial in the near future.

Joining the event in Amman this year will be the 4th annual IMGA MENA. The International Mobile Gaming Awards launched in 2016 are a highlight of the domestic calendar, celebrating the best in games development in the region. The final judging will take place during Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019, with a panel about the process on the afternoon of day one, followed by the ceremony itself.

And after a busy day of getting to know the local game scene, you can keep the networking going until late while letting your hair down with our Global Connects Party. Held on the evening of day one, Saturday, November 2nd, It’s a great opportunity to meet our staff, speakers, sponsors, local and international visitors. So with all that being said…

Experience something new with us

Jordan is an exciting new venue for Pocket Gamer Connects, and we’d like you to join us on our journey for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019.

Whether you’re a newcomer to our conference series, or you’ve been with us before in other territories, you will find a warm welcome and plenty of ideas and connections for your business, on November 2nd and 3rd.

Spaces are filling up fast! Book now and begin planning your trip!

(Remember, the breath-taking historic sites of Petra and the Dead Sea are all just a short drive from Amman, so why not extend your stay by a couple of days and explore while you have the chance? Here are our Top 10 recommendations you should see.)