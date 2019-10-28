News

4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Live Ops Landscape track

By , Special Features Editor

Did you miss the Live Ops Landscape track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? Or do you simply want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well lucky for you, we’ve uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Live Ops Landscape

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of Fundamentally Games, 6waves, TouchTen and Xtra Life.

Here’s a quick overview of the topics covered:

  • How TouchTen doubled iteration speed using SaaS Back End
  • Putting players first in Live Ops
  • Boosting Your On-stream and In-game Engagement and Retention
  • Different Live Ops Priorities for Different Game Genres

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.


