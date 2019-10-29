News

3 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Monetizer track

By , Special Features Editor
3 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Monetizer track

Did you miss the opportunity to improve your approach to mobile advertising and general money-making opportunities?

Or do you want a recap of everything you learned?

Well good news, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Monetizer

This series of sessions feature speakers from Pixonic, EA and iDreamSky

Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:

  • Monetization Design: The Dark Side of Gacha
  • The Importance of Data-Driven Design in F2P
  • Deconstruction of Chinese Mobile Game Monetization

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Monetization Design: The Dark Side of Gacha

    Pixonic’s Vladimir Krasilnikov deliver a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.

    Pixonic have been developing War Robots, a mobile free-to-play shooter game, for five years. Vladimir Krasilnikov, CPO at Pixonic, shares the experience of focusing the vision in the game studio caught in between the desire to maintain a sustainable business model of the game and the need for quick growth of user acquisition budget.

    This talk might be most useful to game producers responsible for growing a successfully released GaaS, game designers seeking references to their free-to-play monetization ideas, and live operations specialists facing similar growth challenges in their games.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 2 The Importance of Data-Driven Design in Free-To-Play (F2P) games

    EA’s Devin Nambiar delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, where he argues the importance of data-driven design in free-to-play games.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 3 Deconstruction of Chinese Mobile Game Monetization

    iDreamSky’s Monte Singman delivers a Monetizer session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, deconstructing Chinese mobile game monetization.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Oct 28th, 2019

4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Live Ops Landscape track

1 News Jul 23rd, 2019

First Pocket Gamer and Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong wows the crowds of more than 750 delegates from 45 countries

News Jul 9th, 2019

Everything you need to know about Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019

News Jun 28th, 2019

Who will you do business with at Pocket Gamer and Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019?

News Jun 27th, 2019

Google, X.D. Network, Yoozoo Games and Superera join incredible Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 speaker lineup

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies