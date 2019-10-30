News

Tencent is set to publish Switch version of Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in China

Chinese tech giant Tencent has been given the go-ahead to publish Mario game for Nintendo Switch.

According to Seeking Alpha, Tencent has been given the green light by China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television to publish a Switch version of Wii U game Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in China.

The Chinese company has also been given the go-ahead for Monster Hunter: World to be released, a year after it was pulled from the Chinese market.

Chinese Nintendo, a Twitter account (below) dedicated to news within the market in China, has also confirmed that Tencent will be handling the publishing of Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, not Nintendo.

Impending release

In August 2019, Both Tencent and Nintendo revealed plans to localise Switch games in China. Setting up Nintendo online through Tencent’s cloud service was also discussed.

It is not likely that we will see the Nintendo Switch hit shelves in China before March 2020. There has been no mention of how much the console will cost when it does hit the market.


