8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Trade Trends track

Did you miss out on getting facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from around the world? Or do you want a recap of your favourite talks?
Well lucky for you, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
Trade Trends
This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of App Annie, Cygames, ByteDance, OPPO, Mixi, Tencent, X.D. Network, Steel Media and more.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered.
- Gameplay Comes First – The New Era For Global Mobile Gaming
- The Challenges of Creating the Highest Quality Games for Both Mobile and Console
- TikTok and ByteDance games
- Introduction to OPPO Game Center
- How Monster Strike Became the Biggest Mobile Game in the World
- The Chinese Mobile Market in 2019
- A Glimpse into the Indie Game Market in China
- HK Market – The Challenges and Opportunities
If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.
Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.
Click here to view the list »
