8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Trade Trends track

By , Special Features Editor
Did you miss out on getting facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from around the world? Or do you want a recap of your favourite talks?

Well lucky for you, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Trade Trends

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of App Annie, Cygames, ByteDance, OPPO, Mixi, Tencent, X.D. Network, Steel Media and more.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered.

  • Gameplay Comes First – The New Era For Global Mobile Gaming
  • The Challenges of Creating the Highest Quality Games for Both Mobile and Console
  • TikTok and ByteDance games
  • Introduction to OPPO Game Center
  • How Monster Strike Became the Biggest Mobile Game in the World
  • The Chinese Mobile Market in 2019
  • A Glimpse into the Indie Game Market in China
  • HK Market – The Challenges and Opportunities

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Gameplay Comes First – The New Era For Global Mobile Gaming

    App Annie’s Kern Zhang delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, discussing the new era for mobile gaming.

    App Annie's Kern Zhang delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, discussing the new era for mobile gaming.


  • 2 The Challenges of Creating the Highest Quality Games for Both Mobile and Console

    Cygames’ Yuichiro Saito delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, discussing the challenges of creating the highest quality games.

    Cygames' Yuichiro Saito delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, discussing the challenges of creating the highest quality games.


  • 3 TikTok and ByteDance games

    ByteDance’s Tom van Dam delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, focused on TikTok and ByteDance games.

    ByteDance's Tom van Dam delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, focused on TikTok and ByteDance games.


  • 4 Introduction to OPPO Game Center

    OPPO’s Sheng (Jamie) Xue delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, introducing the OPPO Game Center.

    OPPO's Sheng (Jamie) Xue delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, introducing the OPPO Game Center.


  • 5 How Monster Strike Became the Biggest Mobile Game in the World

    Mixi’s Langer Lee delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.

    Mixi's Langer Lee delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.


  • 6 The Chinese Mobile Market in 2019

    Tencent’s Miley Chen delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, discussing the Chinese mobile market in 2019.

    Tencent's Miley Chen delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th, discussing the Chinese mobile market in 2019.


  • 7 A Glimpse into the Indie Game Market in China

    X.D. Network’s Brandy Wu delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.

    X.D. Network's Brandy Wu delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.


  • 8 HK Market – The Challenges and Opportunities

    Our panel of experts deliver a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th.

    The panel features:

    • Steel Media’s Chris James
    • Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance’s William Lau
    • Twitchy Finger’s Edward Li
    • Plutus VC’s Joshua Galloway

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

