The India Game Developer Conference 2019 reveals speakers

By , Staff Writer

The full speaker lineup and schedule for The India Game Developer Conference 2019 (IGDC) has been announced.

Aneesh Aravind, the general manager for Tencent India will be the keynote speaker for the events main track. He will cover the marketing of PUBG in the Indian market.

The second keynote speaker is Green Gold Animations CEO Rajiv Chilaka. His talk will be focused on how to build a successful IP in India and how to take it global.

Further speakers for the event include

  • Kabam Games CEO Tim Fields,
  • Avalanche Games game director Francesco Antolini and
  • Wargaming director of product John Kelly.

A workshop based on character design will be held by Rovio’s studio art director, Kshiraj Telang.

There are eight featured tracks, focusing on games design, art, business and product management, technology, applied games, production, esports and careers.

Bringing developers together

The India Game Developer Conference 2019 is being held between November 22nd-to-23rd, and is taking place in Hyderabad.

IGDC is designed to bring developers from the region together, along with industry experts, veterans and indie developers.

“The India Game Developer conference continues to go from strength to strength and this November, we are expecting over 3000 industry professionals, from India and around the world to network and discuss best practices in games development and publishing” said IGDC chairperson Rajesh Rao.

“With talks from over 200 of the best regional and international speakers, a jam packed expo hall and more, we can’t wait to open the doors”.

Find out more at the IDC website. 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

