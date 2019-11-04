News

Blizzard unleashes new Diablo Immortal video

By , Staff Writer

Blizzard Entertainment has released new details surrounding Diablo Immortal to coincide with this year’s BlizzCon event.

As announced via a blog post, Diablo Immortal is a mobile MMO action RPG that will see players slaying monsters, collecting and customising loot, as well as an online multiplayer option to play with friends.

Taking place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, the story sees malevolent forces searching for the remains of the Worldstone after the destruction of Mount Arreat and Baal invasion.

Diablo Immortal players will be able to create a new original hero and select between six classes: Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard.

BlizzCon-treversy

Blizzard revealed Diablo Immortal for mobile at BlizzCon 2018, where reception to the game’s announcement was largely negative, with many fans showing their disgruntlement online and in an open Q&A with the developers.

“We want it to include all the things you know and love about Diablo,” reads the blog post.

The company plans to support Diablo Immortal with new areas, stories, enemies, events and character classes long after release.

The game is set to launch on iPhone and Android, however no date has been given at this time.

A report was published last year that Diablo Immortal has been designed with the China market in mind after the company saw an opportunity for high-quality mobile games in the country.


