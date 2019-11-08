News

Six videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track

By , Events Production Team
Do you fancy taking a look at what happened in the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? 

Well just for you, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

The Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track

Featuring speakers from Genvid, LJQ Limited, Epulze, Madeviral, Liquefy and many more, this track covered all the hot trends in the region. Here’s the complete list of all the topics covered in this amazing track:

  • Interactive Livestreaming and the Future of Esports
  • How Esports can be Used to Promote Physical Activity in School
  • How Esports Influences Tourism and Local Business
  • Fireside Chat: Symbiosis Between KOL and Developers
  • How Tokenisation Can Take Esports to the Next Level
  • Panel: Future of Esports

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Interactive Livestreaming and the Future of Esports

    Chris Cataldi from Genvid delivers the opening talk from the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 2 How Esports can be Used to Promote Physical Activity in School

    Francesco Berre from LJQ Limited delights with his talk from the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 3 How Esports Influences Tourism and Local Business

    Frank Sliwka from Epulze talks in the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 4 Fireside Chat: Symbiosis Between KOL and Developers

    Join Don Sim, Madeviral and Patty Toledo , Steel Media with this Fireside Chat from the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 5 How Tokenisation Can Take Esports to the Next Level

    In this talk Adrtian Lai from Liquefy discusses Tokenisation in Esports from the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

  • 6 Panel: Future of Esports

    This Panel from the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 features Derek Cheung, HKesports; Chris Gonsalves, ConsenSys; Mika Kuusisto, ENCE Esports; Adrian Lai, Liquefy; Tik Yuen, HKSESA; and Frank Sliwka, Epulze.

