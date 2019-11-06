Chinese games regulator halves playtime for under 16s to 90 minutes a day

The Chinese games regulator has issued a new set of restrictions surrounding the amount of playtime and expenditure of minors.

As reported by The South China Morning Post, the new anti-addiction guidelines brought in by The State Administration of Press and Publications (SAPP) will also see further criteria needed for identification alongside a new age-rating system.

These regulations have been implemented after public calls came from excessive gaming.

The public department published guidelines stating that those under the age of 18 will be limited to game time between 8am and 10pm, with no more than 90 minutes a day or three hours or holidays.

On top of this, no more than ¥400 ($57) can be spent on in-game content per month.

Several rules already exist that prohibit the use of extended durations for computer games in the country but this new policy looks to extend further to the mobile platform and more.

Large impact

“The introduction of a stricter real-name registration and age rating system is certainly new and will have a larger impact given that these systems will be harder for minors to hack or cheat,” said Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Earlier this year, more than 10 Chinese games companies including Tencent, NetEase and Perfect World pushed for a new system to rate games in the country.

Tencent also applied for a digital lock restriction for young Chinese players that requires parental consent to play games.