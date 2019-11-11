News

Three videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM track

By , Events Production Team
Did you miss the Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? Or do you just want some pratical advice to help your studio produce hypercasual games?

Well just for you, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

The Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM track:

Featuring speakers from Superera, Black Snowflake, COCOS, Kwalee, ByteDance, Media Prima Digital and Gamejam, this track covered all the hot trends in the region. Here’s the complete list of all the topics covered in this amazing track:

  • Designing/Publishing a Successful Idle Game
  • HTML5 in 2019: Took Off, What's Next?
  • Panel: Instant Games x Hypercasual x Casual

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

 


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Designing/Publishing a Successful Idle Game

    Joe Tang from Superera delivers the opening talk from the Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 2 HTML5 in 2019: Took Off, What's Next?

    Filip Karnamov from Black Snowflake delivers a talk on HTML5 from the Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 3 Panel: Instant Games x Hypercasual x Casual

    This panel from the Game Changers: Hypercasual & IM track and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 features loads of expert speakers.

    Included in this panel are:

    • Huabin Ling, COCOS
    • Jake Parker, Kwalee
    • Tom van Dam, ByteDance
    • Melissa Woo, Media Prima Digital
    • Christian Calderon, Gamejam

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


