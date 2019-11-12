G-Star 2019 starts on November 14th

South Korea's G-Star 2019 kicks off on November 14th, lasting three days in the city of Busan.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony and will be followed by the events various tracks including the G-CON Game Conference 2019, a business networking party and the Game Investment Market - a place to seek funding and close deals away from the hustle and bustle of the event.

Following the Korea Game Awards on November 13th, G-Star holds its welcome reception. Tickets are still available and you can register here.

A showcase dedicated to indie titles - the G-Star Indie Showcase - is being held between November 14th and 16th. Over 30 indie studios from across the globe are taking part.

Gimme a job

November 16th is also the date of the Game Industry Job Fair.

It provides an opportunity for developers to attend presentations, career talks and a recruitment centre. Companies taking part include Angry Birds maker Rovio, Ubisoft RedLynx and Pearl Abyss.

The event features several high-profile speakers including Koji Igarashi - known for working on Castlevania when with Konami - from ArtPlay, Eve Online creator Hilmar Veigar Petursson and Creative Assembly alumni Janos Gaspa and Pawel Wojs.

Further speakers are Randy Varnell from Gearbox, Bungie’s Linda Fane, Frank Keienburg from Supercell, The Sandbox Game’s Sebastien Borget and finally, Tae-won Yun of Super Evil Megacorp.

G-Star, a partner of Steel Media, is also hosting the last round of our Big Indie Pitch.