Pokemon Sword and Shield outsells Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee in Japan

By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Sword and Shield have outsold Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pickachu and Eevee in Japan, less than two weeks after release.

The numbers were revealed via the latest Famitsu sales charts, confirming that Sword and Shield have now sold 1.74 million units overtaking Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee’s 1.66 million lifetimes sales.

To be precise, Sword and Shield achieved the milestone 10 days after release.

It's worth noting that these figures sourced only account for physical copies and download cards, meaning digital sales are likely to be higher.

Sword and Shield were already confirmed to be the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch games ever after The Pokemon Company confirmed that the duo has sold more than six million copies in its first week of release.

National Dex

Running up to release, the first mainline console Pokemon games were masked in controversy, with many fans unhappy about developers Game Freak not including all 800 plus Pokemon since the series started in 1996.

From these early numbers, it’s fair to say this has not affected sales with the game also being confirmed as the third biggest UK launch in Nintendo’s history.

More recently, The Pokemon Company has taken action against multiple US citizens that leaked files surrounding Pokemon Sword and Shield.


