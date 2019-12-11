Black Desert Mobile launches on iOS and Android globally

The long-awaited Black Desert series has launched globally on mobile.

After originally making its debut on PC in 2015, the $1 billion franchise from South Korean developers Pearl Abyss has made its way to iOS and Android devices.

Black Desert Mobile is an open-world action MMORPG that features skill-based combat and character customisation for players to create themselves in-game.

Players can design an Adventurer from one of five classes, including the Warrior, Witch, Ranger, Giant, and Valkyrie. In addition, players can claim their Family Name, an in-game nickname that will appear on top of their character.

“Immersive Experience”

Pearl Abyss promises an “immersive gameplay experience” with language support for English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Thai, and Indonesian.

Black Desert Mobile has already reached four million pre-registrations ahead of release, while the PC version of the game boasts 10 million players to date.