Sports Story, Dauntless and Axiom Verge 2 headline Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase

Nintendo held its latest Indie World Showcase premiering 16 new game announcements and updates on titles due to release next year.

Premiered on December 10th, it teed off with a reveal of Sidebar Games’ sequel to Golf Story with the now all-encompassing Sports Story.

The game is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch in mid-2020.

Following this, side-scrolling beat ‘em up Streets of Rage 4 was given an update, confirming the release of sometime in the first half of 2020.

Axiom Verge 2

Later in the direct, genre-blending adventure SuperMash from Digital Continue grabbed the limelight. Players choose two genres and watch the game create a completely unique game each time. SuperMash will arrive on the console in May 2020.

Other standouts throughout the showcase included free-to-play monster slashing title Dauntless, which will launch with cross-platform support and Axiom Verge 2, a sequel to the popular 2015 Metroidvania.

Here is the full list of games shown off during the showcase:

Axiom Verge 2, Tom Happ

Bake’n Switch, Streamline Games

Boyfriend Dungeon, Kitfox Games

Dauntless, Phoenix Labs

Dreamscaper, Afterburner Studios

Gleamlight, DICO

Liberated, Atomic Wolf

Murder by Numbers, Mediatonic

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, Oddworld Inhabitants

Sail Forth, David Evans

SkateBird, Glass Bottom Games

Sports Story, Sidebar Games

Streets of Rage 4, Lizardcube, Dotemu and Guard Crush Games

The Survivalists, Team17

SuperMash, Digital Continue

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition, Croteam

Nintendo’s stock price recently rose to a 19-month high following the Switch’s launch in China.