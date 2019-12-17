PUBG Mobile Club Open Final 2019 draws in 532 million viewers

The PUBG Mobile Club Open final reached 532 million total views, 11 times more than last year's event.

Not including Chinese platforms, the tournament clocked up over 57 million viewing hours, nearly 15 times more than the total from 2018.

The championship was held between November 29th and December 2nd at the Putra World Trade Centre in Malaysia.

Bigetron RA from Indonesia took the crown, winning $180,000. In second place, with a prize fund of $90,000, was TOP ESPORTS from China, and in third was Thailand's MEGA Esports team, earning a cash prize of $45,000.

"PUBG Mobile is more than just a game, it's a platform where players have fun, challenge themselves, keep in touch with friends and family, and meet new people," said Tencent Games general manager of global publishing Vincent Wang.

Continued success

Wang also discussed new tactics to make PUBG Mobile a good experience for all players, including its new anti-cheat system, "Project: Ban Pan", which will utilise internal security systems and resources out of the game. It is expected to work alongside the new Safety Station website

This year, the mobile battle royale title has won Google Play's Users Choice and Best Competitive awards. On top of this, it won the Best Game award from the App Store for the second year running. On top of all that, it recently surpassed 600 million downloads worldwide.

Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile blasted its way through $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. The game has also been nominated in the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020, under the Best Mobile Esport category.