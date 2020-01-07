Square Enix looking to "relaunch" and expand Indian business presence

Japanese developer Square Enix has revealed the firm will be looking to grow its presence in India and expand its business in the region in 2020.

This news was made public via a New Year's letter posted online by Square Enix president Yosuke Matsude, who confirmed that India's "developing telecommunications and payment infrastructure" makes the market "extremely promising" for entertainment consumption.

In the letter, Matsude also noted the increased interest in Japan's mobile game market but mentioned how "its growth has slowed" due to the best-selling games remaining on top for the large part of the year.

Going forward, he believes that people will be looking for something new and original more than ever, with those that are able to achieve this being able to survive in the new era.

Age of 5G

Other topics touched upon included the increased awareness of cloud streaming and the role that 5G will play in the coming years:

"Our efforts to develop cloud-native or cloud-centric titles are already underway, and we will strive to create new gaming experiences," said Matsude.

"We naturally face a mountain of challenges, including technological hurdles that must be overcome and issues with telecommunications costs. However, we have no doubt that cloud gaming will represent a major trend over the next five years as we enter the age of 5G and that our strategies for flexibly responding to that trend will be key.

"We intend to stay on top of new developments and leverage cloud gaming to drive new growth."

Signing off the letter, the president states the importance of further incoming technologies such as AR glasses, XR and blockchain. All of which the company sees as "opportunities".

Square Enix profits from games increased by 33 per cent for the six months ended on September 30, 2019, with its mobile division contributing heavily.