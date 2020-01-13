News

Nintendo files trademark for Mario & Luigi series following developer's closure

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has filed a trademark for the Mario & Luigi series following the original developer's closure.

As reported by LetsGoDigital (via NintendoLife), three months after the Japanese firm AlphaDream declared bankruptcy, Nintendo of America has sought out a new trademark in Argentina for the RPG series.

The latest game arrived in the form of Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey, a 3DS remake of the 2009 Nintendo DS title. No new announcements have been made concerning the future of the series.

AlphaDream no more

"Computer game cartridges; game memory cards; computer game software; video game memory cards; interactive entertainment software to play video games; covers for mobile phones," reads the trademark.

Founded in 2000, Alpha Dream was forced to close last year after revenue was confirmed as "sluggish" while "development costs drove the studio into the red", according to Yahoo Japan

Recently the Nintendo Switch surpassed 3.3 million sales in France, less than three years after launch.

Nintendo's former Kyoto headquarters has also been confirmed to be transformed into a hotel in 2021.


