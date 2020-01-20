JoyPac's Oddman title made 66% of revenue through user acquisition

Asian hypercasual specialist JoyPac has revealed that 66 per cent of its Oddman title originated from user acquisition.

This information was revealed via JoyPac senior publishing manager Falko Boecker's session discussing 'What Numbers Can and Cannot Tell You About Your Hypercasual Hits' at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020.

Breaking down the figures for a number of the publisher's games catalogue and action-fighter Oddman topped the list, which factored into the company's success in 2019.

Retention

Following this, was Fluffy Fall at more than half at 55 per cent before Skip School rounded out the top three at 44 per cent.

User acquisition techniques were key to how the firm achieved increased revenue as well as helping with retention, although no details or numbers were shared.

Last year we spoke to JoyPac COO Allison Bilas as part of our China region focus.