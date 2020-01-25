News

Happy Lunar New Year to our readers in China

We know that our audience comes from all over the world, and we also know that China is the home of some of the biggest mobile developers in the industry, so it only seems fitting that we wish our readers a happy Lunar New Year.

And with 2020 being the Year of the Rat, we're sure to see Chinese studios prosper even more as the months go by.

It's impossible to ignore the terrible news from Hubei, of course, and all of us at PocketGamer.biz hope that every one of our readers stays safe and healthy.

But we also hope our readers will still enjoy seeing in the new year, and we wish them a prosperous and fulfilling 2020. 新年快乐!


