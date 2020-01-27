News

US and China proposed console tariffs postponed indefinitely

By , Staff Writer

The US government has signed a deal with China that will postpone the proposed tariffs on video game consoles and mobile phone imports indefinitely.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the estimated 25 per cent import tax has now been shelved for the meantime after US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He came to a new arrangement.

News of the tariffs being phased out surfaced in November when the two countries were found to be working on a new deal, which has now been confirmed.

"Lot of work"

"There's a lot of work to do ahead," said the president of the China center at the US Chamber of Commerce Jeremie Waterman, (via the BBC) earlier this month.

"Bottom line is, they should enjoy today but not wait too long to get back to the table for phase two."

After the initial announcement, Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony all signed a joint statement directed at the US government explaining the potential damage of the new ruling.

To put how much this potentially could have impacted the console manufactures, more than 96 per cent of consoles were imported into the US from China, according to Sony.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

