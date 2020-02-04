Capcom sales fall to $485 million despite growth in mobile revenues

Capcom has released its financial results for its Q3 FY2019 for the nine months ending December 31st 2019.

The company posted sales of 52.9 billion yen ($485.2 million), down 13.6 per cent year-on-year. However, overall profits grew by 42.3 per cent to ($119.8 million).

Regarding its mobile titles, Capcom posted sales of 2.6 billion yen ($23.8 million) for the quarter, up 52.9 per cent year-on-year. Despite this, the firm has lowered its sales forecast for its end of year results to 4 billion yen ($36.7 million) from 4.1 billion yen ($37.6 million).

Going digital

Capcom did not break out any particularly strong mobile games, but did note that it had launched Shinsekai: Into the Depths on Apple Arcade, and has been developing mobile games both internally and with third-party developers. It also plans to launch a new free-to-play Monster Hunter title on mobile, Monster Hunter Riders, in the coming months.

Indeed, most of Capcom's revenues now come from console title Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion, alongside Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2. The firm stated that sales had decreased as it chose to move its focus from physical to digital sales.

Mobile gamers in China are currently awaiting the launch of Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat, developed in partnership with Yunchang Games. It has already garnered over 500,000 pre-registrations in the region.