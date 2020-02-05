Sega Sammy mobile revenues grow thanks to new Fist of the North Star release

Sega Sammy has released its financials for its Q3 FY2020 for the nine months ending December 31st 2019.

The group as a whole posted revenues of 280.8 billion yen ($2.56 billion), up 12.2 per cent year-on-year. Profits for the period came to 22.9 billion yen ($208.9 million).

Focusing in on its Digital Games segment, which includes its mobile titles, Sega Sammy posted revenues of 34.9 billion yen ($318.5 million) for the period, up 18.7% year-on-year. The segment also saw profits of 7.5 billion yen ($68.4 million), up from a loss of 2.7 billion yen ($24.6 million) in the same period of the previous year.

ReVIVE-ing revenues

The company noted that new mobile title Fist of the North Star Legends ReVIVE was its second-best performing title of the segment, with existing mobile game Sega Pocket Club Manager taking third place. Both were outpaced by long-standing console and PC MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2.

Sega Sammy did not reveal much of its plans for mobile titles in the future, stating simply that it would be strengthening the operation of its existing titles.

While not directly linked to its gaming segments, Sega Sammy is no doubt watching the launch of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie very carefully. The film underwent a major redesign and suffered a long delay following fan backlash to its initial trailer, and is due to launch across the world on February 14th.