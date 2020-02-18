News

Report: TikTok owner ByteDance expected to name Yan Shou as head of games

By , Staff Writer

TikTok owner ByteDance is reportedly looking to appoint an executive to oversee its growing games department.

As reported by Reuters, the current head of strategy and investment Yan Shou is being lined up for the new role. Prior to obtaining a position at ByteDance, Shou worked in strategy at Chinese giant Tencent for over two years.

This move follows another report that stated that the Chinese firm would look to make a major push into the mobile games space as it looks to launch several titles in 2020.

Honour between developers

Going forward, Shou will look to focus all efforts on the games business with the company seeing the market as especially lucrative.

According to sources close to the matter, a game similar to Tencent's Honor of Kings will be rolled out from ByteDance to compete in the Chinese region.

ByteDance recently acquired Beijing-based AI developer LevelupAI for an undisclosed figure. The company focuses its efforts on using AI to create content for games, particularly in tower-defence and match-three titles.

In a more unusual story, Tencent recently partnered with KFC to let players unlock the fast-food chain's mascot Colonel Sanders in Honor of Kings via a meal loot drop in Taiwan.


