Netmarble's profits fell to $136 million in 2019 despite steady performance in North America

Netmarble has released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 alongside its full 2019 fiscal year ended on December 31st 2019.

The South Korean mobile games developer earned $473.3 million in sales from October to December 2019, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year. Throughout the 2019 fiscal year, Netmarble earned sales of $1.86 billion, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year. However, net profit for 2019 fell to $136.2 million, down 26.1 per cent year-on-year.

Netmarble highlighted its continued expansion into Western regions in Q4 2019 as its biggest success in terms of revenue, with the likes of Marvel Content of Champions generating 17 per cent of all sales and Lineage 2: Revolution generating 13 per cent of revenues.

"Continued success"

"The launches of our triple-A mobile titles such as The King of Fighters Allstar, BTS World, and the continued success of our ongoing titles like Lineage 2: Revolution and Marvel Contest of Champions, demonstrate our ability to deliver globally acclaimed games year after year," said Netmarble Co-CEO Seungwon Lee.

"Following Magic: ManaStrike's worldwide January launch, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross' global release in March, and upcoming launches of Blade & Soul Revolution in Asia in Q2 and the global launch of Marvel Realm of Champions in the first half of 2020, we continue to produce innovative, exciting new titles while supporting our diverse portfolio of world-class, mobile gaming experiences in 2020."

Lee was brought in as the company's new co-CEO at the start of January to work alongside current CEO Young-Sig Kwon and continue to "strengthen its competitiveness" in games.

