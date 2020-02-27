PlatinumGames wants to explore console live ops games with new Tokyo studio

PlatinumGames wants to explore different genres and styles of play in its new Tokyo studio.

As announced on the company's website, studio head Atsushi Inaba (pictured) claimed that this wasn't just a new location.

"This isn't a simple physical expansion. It represents a step towards a new challenge for us: Console live ops game development," he said.

"So far, the name PlatinumGames has been nearly synonymous with single-player action games.

"But going forward, we're looking to expand into new genres and styles of play. One of these new challenges for us is console live ops game development. These aren't games we'd work on until they were done, and that's all – rather, we'd continue working on them to provide new content long after release. We want to explore this ongoing development pattern in the home console space.

New office

"Our new Tokyo office will play a major role as we expand into live ops game development. The starting core members of our future live ops team who'll be working there are already a part of PlatinumGames," said Inaba.

"PlatinumGames Tokyo is home to both developers interested in refining PlatinumGames-style gameplay and developers who are interested in exploring live ops support."

Inaba discussed the collaborations that the company has had, saying that the studio will continue to work with external partners while also working on new IP.

"We've worked with several different publishers, and strive to do justice to every existing property that we handle. Recently, Nier: Automata – published by Square Enix – surpassed four million physical and digital sales worldwide," said Inaba.

"Going forward, we will continue to take hold of chances like this to surprise and delight gamers all over the world, whether they're PlatinumGames fans or fans of an IP we're working with."

Last month, it was revealed that Chinese tech giant Tencent had invested in the Japanese studio.

