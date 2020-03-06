PUBG Mobile brings in a new colourblind mode

PUBG Mobile has added a new colourblind mode.

The new mode has a visual adjustment to support those who suffer from colour blindness. Initially, the new feature was requested by the community on Reddit. It is thought that the colourblind mode could help as many as 18 million players.

The feature offers users three options: these change the display colours for in-game elements such as minimap markers, trajectory indicators for throwables, and smoke for poison, airdrops and incoming fire indicators.

"Colorblind Mode was something we worked diligently to implement when it was brought to our attention by the community," said PUBG Mobile global head of community Eric Cleaver.

"PUBG Mobile has players all over the world, and no two players are the same. We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and able to enjoy the gameplay experience we offer to our community."

Power through

In December 2019, PUBG Mobile exceeded $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. It generated $176.3 million in January 2020. The game has been downloaded more than 600 million times since launch.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Tencent is upping its anti-cheating measures by bringing in two new initiatives, including a Death Replay camera. The security measures, known as Operation: Ban Pan, were first announced in October 2019.