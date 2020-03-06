News

PUBG Mobile brings in a new colourblind mode

PUBG Mobile brings in a new colourblind mode
By , Staff Writer

PUBG Mobile has added a new colourblind mode.

The new mode has a visual adjustment to support those who suffer from colour blindness. Initially, the new feature was requested by the community on Reddit. It is thought that the colourblind mode could help as many as 18 million players.

The feature offers users three options: these change the display colours for in-game elements such as minimap markers, trajectory indicators for throwables, and smoke for poison, airdrops and incoming fire indicators.

"Colorblind Mode was something we worked diligently to implement when it was brought to our attention by the community," said PUBG Mobile global head of community Eric Cleaver.

"PUBG Mobile has players all over the world, and no two players are the same. We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and able to enjoy the gameplay experience we offer to our community."

Power through

In December 2019, PUBG Mobile exceeded $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. It generated $176.3 million in January 2020. The game has been downloaded more than 600 million times since launch.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Tencent is upping its anti-cheating measures by bringing in two new initiatives, including a Death Replay camera. The security measures, known as Operation: Ban Pan, were first announced in October 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 3rd, 2020

PUBG Mobile's Project: Ban Pan gets beefed up with two new initiatives

News Feb 10th, 2020

PUBG Mobile generated $176.3 million in revenue in January 2020

News Jan 7th, 2020

PUBG Mobile fires to top of worldwide mobile revenue for December 2019

News Jan 2nd, 2020

Mobile games spending reached $210 million this Christmas, increasing by 8% year-on-year

2 News Nov 21st, 2019

16-city PUBG Mobile US esports tournament kicking off in December 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies