Cocos Game Developers Connect online conference unveiled for March 18th

Chinese mobile tools developer Cocos has announced an online conference that will take place on March 18th, 2020.

Due to many conferences and events being cancelled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus, Cocos has opted to host its first Western online conference, which will feature speakers and presentations from companies around the world.

A number of speakers have been revealed for the event, including: Google GameSnacks co-founder and GM Ani Mohan, iDreamSky VP of international business development Monte Singman, Google GameSnacks partnership lead Rachael Bornstein, Fundamentally Games author and co-founder Oscar Clark, and ironSource head of sales Abby Ji.

The live videos will debut on both the developer's YouTube and Bilibili platforms, though the exact times have yet to be revealed.

"First-ever online"

"With many video game conferences around the globe either cancelled or postponed due to the issues pertaining to the COVID-19 virus, many developers are unable to attend events to learn key findings and watch presentations from attending speakers in the past few months," reads the announcement.

"Cocos has offered talks with partners before as offline salons all across China," the post continues.

"But this is our first-ever online conference and continues our initiative to have more live video discussions and tutorials on both of our YouTube and Bilibili platforms."

Cocos recently revealed a new service for delivering hypercasual games inside an app called Cocos Play.

Prior to this, the Cocos' Richard Yang and Caterina Zhang both spoke about how to create a truly interoperable game via a guest post.