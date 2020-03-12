BitSummit cancelled over coronavirus concerns

BitSummit The 8th Bit has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the event's website, it didn't want to run the risk of spreading infection, nor did it want to danger the health of its participants and guests.

"Due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we are very sad to inform you that BitSummit The 8th Bit will no longer be held on May 9th and 10th as planned, as the spread does not show any sign of slowing down," said the BitSummit team.

"We would like to extend our deepest apologies for this inconvenience to all of our partners, supporters, exhibitors and long-time visitors who were eager to participate in the 8th edition of BitSummit."

Future plans

The team will continue to work on the event despite it no longer taking place between May 9th-10th.

"We are incredibly thankful for all the support, advice and encouragement we have received from all our partners and patrons," said the team.

"Our plans are to continue working on BitSummit The 8th Bit, and we will share more information on the status of the show in the coming weeks."

Outbreak concerns

Various sectors of the games industry have been affected thanks to Covid-19. Primarily, a number of events have been cancelled to prevent further contraction of the virus.

Last month, GDC got postponed. Following that, other events, including Game Connection America 2020, SXSW 2020 and Mojang's Minecraft Festival got chopped. Most recently, it was confirmed E3 was cancelled, despite the ESA insisting the event would go ahead.

However, multiple companies, including Microsoft and Ubisoft, are looking at digital events to replace E3. GDC sessions will also be streamed via Twitch.