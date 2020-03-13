News

Netmarble heralds Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross a "great success" as game surpasses 3 million downloads

Netmarble heralds Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross a "great success" as game surpasses 3 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Netmarble has revealed that its mobile RPG adventure game The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has surpassed three million downloads in its first week of release.

Launched on March 3rd, 2020, the popular anime series transitioned to mobile devices and has made a big splash on entry. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross achieved first on the grossing chart on both France’s App Store and Google Play as well as placing second spot for installs.

In the US, the game earned second for the top 10 downloaded games on the App Store and Google Play and just squeezed onto the top grossing titles at 10th position on iOS.

Players in the UK helped the game to feature within the top five most downloaded apps on Google Play, alongside the top 20 across the App Store.

"Great passion"

"We are excited to see such great success in the global market following Korea and Japan launches," said Netmarble co-CEO Seungwon Lee.

"We are also grateful for the great passion our gamers have for The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grand Cross. We hope our players continue to enjoy the exciting adventures of The Seven Deadly Sins."

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Netmarble recently teamed up with Marvel for a new mobile open-world RPG set in the comicbook universe.

Prior to this, Netmarble released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 showing that its profits fell to $136 million in 2019 despite steady performance in North America.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 1st, 2018

Marvel Future Fight breaks the 70 million players mark

News Feb 20th, 2020

Netmarble's profits fell to $136 million in 2019 despite steady performance in North America

Job News Jan 15th, 2020

Netmarble appoints chief global officer Seungwon Lee as new co-CEO

Special Report Oct 19th, 2018

Region Focus: The opportunities and challenges facing South Korea’s lucrative games industry

News Oct 13th, 2017

Lineage 2: Revolution surpasses one million pre-registrations for US and Europe launch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies