Samsung discontinues its streaming service PlayGalaxy Link

Samsung has decided to discontinue its streaming service PlayGalaxy Link.

As announced on its website, the firm has decided to end the service on March 27th. It cited internal policy changes as the reason why. PlayGalaxy Link was still in beta.

"This will allow our Development organization to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product," said Samsung.

"We are consistently dedicated to providing you with other excellent products and services."

Cloud streaming

PlayGalaxy Link was designed for users to play their PC games on Samsung Galaxy devices while on the go. WiFi and both 4G and 5G networks were compatible with the service.

A Gamepad dedicated to the service was created - the glap controller. Bluetooth controllers were also compatible with PlayGalaxy Link.

Last month, it was revealed that Samsung had teamed up with Microsoft for "cloud-based game streaming." During this announcement, mobile racer Forza Street was confirmed for Galaxy devices.