News

Samsung discontinues its streaming service PlayGalaxy Link

Samsung discontinues its streaming service PlayGalaxy Link
By , Staff Writer

Samsung has decided to discontinue its streaming service PlayGalaxy Link.

As announced on its website, the firm has decided to end the service on March 27th. It cited internal policy changes as the reason why. PlayGalaxy Link was still in beta.

"This will allow our Development organization to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product," said Samsung.

"We are consistently dedicated to providing you with other excellent products and services."

Cloud streaming

PlayGalaxy Link was designed for users to play their PC games on Samsung Galaxy devices while on the go. WiFi and both 4G and 5G networks were compatible with the service.

A Gamepad dedicated to the service was created - the glap controller. Bluetooth controllers were also compatible with PlayGalaxy Link.

Last month, it was revealed that Samsung had teamed up with Microsoft for "cloud-based game streaming." During this announcement, mobile racer Forza Street was confirmed for Galaxy devices.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 6th, 2019

Hatch and Samsung team to bring 5G cloud gaming to the US

News Apr 5th, 2019

Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G games service to South Korea

News Oct 20th, 2014

OnLive partners with Samsung to give Note 4 users a taste of cloud gaming

News Feb 26th, 2020

Samsung: We'll have 1,000 bada apps in 2010

News Feb 12th, 2020

Microsoft and Samsung team up for "cloud-based game streaming"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies