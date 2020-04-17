News

Monster Hunter Riders surpasses five million downloads

By , Staff Writer

Capcom's mobile fantasy RPG Monster Hunter Riders has exceeded five million downloads.

As announced on its website, the game has hit the milestone within two months of release in Japan. The free-to-play title is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Overall, the Monster Hunter franchise has shifted 62 million units worldwide as of March 13th 2020. The Japanese company hopes to attract more fans to the series through its mobile title.

What a ride

The game is set in a fantasy world where humans and monsters live together. In Monster Hunter Riders, players can organise human riders and the beasts in which they use. Longtime fans of the series will recognise some of the characters that they command.

Last month, it was revealed that Capcom's Apple Arcade title Shinsekai: Into the Depths would be released on Nintendo Switch. In February, Capcom's financial's revealed the firm's revenue through mobile titles had grown 52.9 per cent year-on-year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

