Supercell's Brawl Stars arrives in China this June

Supercell's multiplayer mobile shooter Brawl Stars will officially launch in China on June 9th.

As announced by Supercell game lead Frank Keienburg via LinkedIn, the title was approved in March by the Chinese game regulator State Administration of Press and Publication giving the developer the go-ahead to launch when ready.

Following this, pre-registrations for the freemium mobile game began that same month. When originally launching outside of China, Brawl Stars accumulated more than five million sign-ups in one day.

Shooting for success

Last month, it was discovered that the game had seen a 35 per cent increase in downloads due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Furthermore, the Finnish studio's title witnessed a 40 per cent increase in revenue week-on-week in March. For the week of March 16th, the shooter brought in $8.4 million.

Brawl Stars earned 100 million downloads globally after launching in December 2018.

Around that same time, it was estimated that Brawl Stars had generated $275 million through user spending, with $150 million of that number being made in its first three months of release.