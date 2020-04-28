Show us your indie games in the new monthly Digital Big Indie Pitches

We’ve spoken a lot about the challenges that the industry is facing in 2020 due to the current global health crisis. Of course, everyone is feeling the effects of this unprecedented situation, but one area of the industry that's particularly badly hit is the indie community.

We feel it is important to continue highlighting all the indie talent in any way we can. And this means taking The Big Indie Pitch online, something we did for the very first time at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1! Not only did these pitches prove to be hugely popular, with over 100 developers from over 30 different countries submitting for a chance to pitch their game to our experts, but they also proved to be hugely successful too. In fact, You can read more about the winners from both the mobile pitch and the PC+Console pitch right now.

Our physical Big Indie Pitch

We know there's more we can do. Given that The Big Indie Pitch would normally be touring the world right now, we’ve decided to increase our digital Big Indie Pitches in order to offer developers a monthly chance to showcase their games during these unusual times.

The Big Indie Pitch Digital

So, what’s next? We'll be hosting The Big Indie Pitch sessions monthly! Next up we’re going to be taking all of the experience we acquired from April's digital pitch and putting it towards running a mobile-focused Big Indie Pitch using the same online set-up. It'll take place on Wednesday, May 13, and you're invited to be part of it.

The Pitch goes digital

Of course, we’ll then follow this with both our Mobile and PC & Console pitches as a part of our second Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conference, which takes place from the comfort of your own home from Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 11. Then we'll bring the Mobile edition back again on Wednesday, July 15 in order to coincide with what would have been the time we would normally all be hyped from E3!

More information, including how to enter any of these pitches can be found on The Big Indie Pitch website, and the links below. Of course, we’ll have more digital (and hopefully the return of our physical) pitches to announce very soon, but until then, we’re very much looking forward to seeing and highlighting as much indie talent as is humanly possible at a time when it is needed more than ever.

Upcoming Big Indie Pitch Event Pages & Registration

May 13 - The Big Indie Pitch Digital #1 (Mobile Edition)

June 9 - The Big Indie Pitch (PC+Console Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

June 10 - The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

July 15 - The Big Indie Pitch Digital #2 (Mobile Edition)

More coming soon so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page here and over on BigIndiePitch.com.