Riot Games opens new studio in Singapore

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games is opening a brand new development studio in Singapore.

In a post on its website, the company wrote that this new outpost would be both supporting Riot's existing games in addition to working on brand new titles. The Singapore studio is going to be headed up by Nathan Beemer (pictured), who also set up the company's Hong Kong studio in 2016. He remains in charge of both outfits.

"We’ve been blown away by our Hong Kong studio's performance and that success has encouraged us to continue expanding our presence in Asia," the company's COO Scott Gelb said.

"As we invested resources in the region, we recognised that launching a studio in Singapore while maintaining a strong presence in Hong Kong will accelerate the development of new games across the entire company.

"Having multiple studios in Asia will enable us to grow our development teams while ensuring we continue to create awesome experiences for players. We're looking forward to what the future holds."

For the full sotry head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

