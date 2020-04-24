Nexon's KartRider Rush+ races through three million pre-registrations in one week

Nexon's latest mobile racer KartRider Rush+ has racked up three million pre-registrations in one week.
The game will launch in Q2 2020. Players have been able to pre-register for the free-to-play kart racer since April 16th.
Those who pre-register will get exclusive in-game rewards – a Skelemech Kart, Slugger Dao character, 5,000 Turbo Crystals, Angel Wing headgear, Star Driftmoji, 1,000 Lucci Coins, 3,000 K-Coins and 500 Lucci. What exactly these are will likely be clearer when the game actually launches.
Further rewards can be earned through pre-registering via Android and iOS.
On the podium
Last month, the Korean publisher secured a new deal with EA for a new FIFA mobile game in South Korea.
For the fiscal year ending December 31st 2019, the company made $1.03 billion. MapleStory M contributed to the revenue as it experienced significant growth – 114 per cent – in earnings.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?