Sega launches a music brand

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Japanese publishing giant Sega has rolled out its own music brand, imaginatively named Sega Music.

The news was shared by Famitsu, which reports that this will be an umbrella brand for any and all game music that the company wants to release.

The firm will be working with other music labels to actually launch music, but the 'Sega Music' brand will show that it is involved. Fun fact; the logo (pictured) the waveform for the infamous 'Sega' jingle.

Blossoming brand

At the moment it will be publishing soundtracks in its native Japan. The first release is New Sakura Taisen Kayo Complete Collection, or Sakura Wars Complete Collection as it is known outside of Japan. That's the soundtrack for PS4 title Sakura Wars and it was released via a collaboration with Wave Master Entertainment this week.

There's no word on Sega Music launching soundtracks outside of Japan just yet.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

