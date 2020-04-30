Sega launches a music brand

Japanese publishing giant Sega has rolled out its own music brand, imaginatively named Sega Music.

The news was shared by Famitsu, which reports that this will be an umbrella brand for any and all game music that the company wants to release.

The firm will be working with other music labels to actually launch music, but the 'Sega Music' brand will show that it is involved. Fun fact; the logo (pictured) the waveform for the infamous 'Sega' jingle.

Blossoming brand

At the moment it will be publishing soundtracks in its native Japan. The first release is New Sakura Taisen Kayo Complete Collection, or Sakura Wars Complete Collection as it is known outside of Japan. That's the soundtrack for PS4 title Sakura Wars and it was released via a collaboration with Wave Master Entertainment this week.

There's no word on Sega Music launching soundtracks outside of Japan just yet.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.