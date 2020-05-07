News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons shifts 11.77 million units in 11 days

By , Staff Writer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 13.41 million units since launching on March 20th, 2020.

This number was revealed via Nintendo during its financial results for the 12 months ended March 31st, 2020. The Japanese developer confirmed that the island simulator shifted an incredible 11.77 million copies in 11 days before going on to sell 13.41 million units over the six week period following release.

Nintendo has confirmed that this figure makes New Horizons the fastest-selling Switch game in the console's lifespan so far. New Horizons has also become the best-selling entry in the series, outselling New Leaf on the 3DS at 12.55 million units.

The series as a whole is estimated to have shifted over 43 million sales to date.

Top 10 Switch games

The total number of million-seller titles on Switch has now reached 27, with 18 of them originating from Nintendo as publisher.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell extremely well as the system's best selling game, now closing in on 25 million units, while Pokemon Sword/Shield proved the IPs worth with 17.37 million copies sold since November.

Additionally, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Party both crossed the 10 million mark.

The Nintendo Switch top 10 selling games as of March 31st, 2020 are as follows:

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 24.77 million
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 18.84 million
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 17.41 million
  • Super Mario Odyssey - 17.41 mlllion
  • Pokemon Sword/Shield - 17.37 million
  • Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu/Eevee - 11.97 million
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 11.77 million
  • Splatoon 2 - 10.13 million
  • Super Mario Party - 10.10 million
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 6.60 million

As a direct result of the Animal Crossing craze, its mobile counterpart Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp cleared $150 million in lifetime revenue.

Furthermore, we recently interviewed Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta about his new talk show set in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.


