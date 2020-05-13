Animal Crossing: New Horizons shifts nearly 4 million units in Japan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has hit approximately 3.9 million sales in Japan since launching on April 20th, 2020.

As reported in Famitsu's monthly sales data (via GI.biz), this figure means the deserted getaway simulator is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game in the country ever. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate previously held the record at 3.7 million but has now been supplanted.

New Horizons was also the country's best-selling game for the month of April with 1.29 million copies sold, holding off competition from Square Enix's remake of Final Fantasy 7.

When it comes to global sales, Animal Crossing has shifted an incredible 11.77 million units in 11 days flat, for an overall number of 13.41 million.

Biggest-selling publisher

Nintendo claimed the title of the biggest-selling publisher for the fifth month in a row in Japan, with 1.6 million games sold. It's worth noting that The Pokemon Company sales are accounted for separately in Japan, with 68,207 games purchased in April.

More impressively, these numbers mean that New Horizons makes up four out of every five games sold on the Switch platform.

The top-selling games for April 2020 in Japan are as below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Switch Final Fantasy 7 Remake - PS4 Resident Evil 3 - PS4 Trials of Mana - PS4 Trials of Mana - Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Switch One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - PS4 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Switch Pokemon Sword/Shield - Switch

While high sales of New Horizons is good news for Nintendo, the company is facing struggles to manufacture Switch devices due to lockdown in Asia.

On mobile however, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp downloads have risen by nearly 800% since New Horizons' launch, helping the game to clear $150 million in revenue.