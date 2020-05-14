News

Dragon Quest Walk and Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe help lift Square Enix mobile revenues to almost $1 billion

Dragon Quest Walk and Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe help lift Square Enix mobile revenues to almost $1 billion
By , Staff Writer

Japanese publisher Square Enix has seen its profits rise by 9.38 per cent thanks in part to the continued growth of its mobile division.

This information was made public through the company's financial results for the 12 months ended on March 31st, 2020.

Overall net sales for the company came in at ¥260.5 billion ($2.43 billion), representing a drop of 3.94 per cent from the ¥271.2 billion ($2.53 billion) generated last year.

However, Square's games for smart devices and browser continued to grow over the 12 months. The sector saw a rise of 22.1 per cent with ¥106.4 billion ($996 million), compared to the ¥83.8 billion ($784.4 million) earned previously. This increase was attributed to Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe and Dragon Quest Walk, with the latter only launching on September 27th, 2019.

As a result, 2020 profit attributed to owners of parent equalled to ¥21.3 billion ($199.3 million), a 9.38 per cent rise year-over-year from the ¥19.3 billion ($180.6 million) in 2019.

Covid-19 impact

"The novel coronavirus pandemic could have a serious impact on the group's consolidated earnings and financial conditions; the uncertainty regarding the scope and degree of any such impact impedes the formulation of full-year earnings forecasts at present," reads the financial document.

Square Enix has therefore opted out of setting a consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2021 at this time.

In the short-term, Square looks to increase its digital ratio while in the medium-term, the firm will focus more on "cloud distribution" and development of "cloud-centric games".

The developer will be hoping to find similar success with fantasy RPG SINoALICE once the game arrives on mobile devices in the West later this year.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jan 28th, 2020

Square Enix and Suntory partner for Dragon Quest Walk missions via Japanese vending machines

News Nov 7th, 2019

Mobile pushes Square Enix's game profits up 33%

News Jun 3rd, 2019

Square Enix wants players to put on their fantasy shoes in Dragon Quest Walk

News May 14th, 2018

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help bump Square Enix to profits of $348 million

News Feb 6th, 2018

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help grow Square Enix profits to $204 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies