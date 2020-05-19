Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road faces delay due to the coronavirus

Square Enix's upcoming mobile title Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

As announced on Twitter (below), the Japanese firm is still aiming for a spring release. However, no further details have been given. Square Enix will reveal more in an update next month.

The free-to-play title was first revealed in January and was dubbed project Xehanort. Later that same month the game was confirmed to be called Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. January proved to be an interesting month for Square Enix on mobile, as it canned Mobius Final Fantasy.

Due to current conditions, development for KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD has been delayed.



We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release.



Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.#KHDR pic.twitter.com/xW0hWWcfFF — KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) May 19, 2020

Kingdom Hearts is not the only Square Enix title that was due to launch this Spring. Pre-registration for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius began in February. It was first announced at E3 2019 after its Japanese reveal.