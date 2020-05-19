Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road faces delay due to the coronavirus

Square Enix's upcoming mobile title Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
As announced on Twitter (below), the Japanese firm is still aiming for a spring release. However, no further details have been given. Square Enix will reveal more in an update next month.
The free-to-play title was first revealed in January and was dubbed project Xehanort. Later that same month the game was confirmed to be called Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. January proved to be an interesting month for Square Enix on mobile, as it canned Mobius Final Fantasy.
Due to current conditions, development for KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD has been delayed.— KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) May 19, 2020
We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release.
Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.#KHDR pic.twitter.com/xW0hWWcfFF
It's a fantasy
Kingdom Hearts is not the only Square Enix title that was due to launch this Spring. Pre-registration for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius began in February. It was first announced at E3 2019 after its Japanese reveal.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?