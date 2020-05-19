News

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road faces delay due to the coronavirus

By , Staff Writer

Square Enix's upcoming mobile title Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

As announced on Twitter (below), the Japanese firm is still aiming for a spring release. However, no further details have been given. Square Enix will reveal more in an update next month.

The free-to-play title was first revealed in January and was dubbed project Xehanort. Later that same month the game was confirmed to be called Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. January proved to be an interesting month for Square Enix on mobile, as it canned Mobius Final Fantasy.

It's a fantasy

Kingdom Hearts is not the only Square Enix title that was due to launch this Spring. Pre-registration for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius began in February. It was first announced at E3 2019 after its Japanese reveal.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

