Netmarble sales up 11.6% as Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross starts strong

South Korean developer Netmarble has seen its total sales for the first quarter jump by 11.6 per cent, with the recently launched Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross playing a big part.

This information was revealed via the company's financial results for its Q1 2020 earnings ended on March 31st, 2020.

Specifically, total sales for the three month period equated to $446.7 million. While this was a big increase over the previous year, it did represent a four per cent drop of the previous quarter.

Net profit for the developer arrived at $48.2 million, a 35.9 per cent rise year-over-year and an even more impressive leap of nearly 1124 per cent quarter-on-quarter. However, this was down to increases in "dividend income and profits of an equity-method investment from its subsidiaries," such as Kabam, Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment.

Launched in March this year, Netmarble has already heralded Seven Deadly Sins a success, with the game surpassing three million downloads in its first week of release and making up 12 per cent of overall revenue for the firm.

"Significant growth"

"With the highly successful global launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and the ongoing enthusiasm for Netmarble's overall lineup, we take pride in our ability to consistently provide engaging entertainment and truly appreciate Netmarble’s worldwide community of players," said Netmarble Co-CEO Seungwon Lee.

"We are anticipating significant growth in sales and profitability in our second quarter due to improvement of marketing efficiency and ongoing sales from our new game releases, notably the global launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the launch of Blade & Soul Revolution in Asia, and the debut of A3: Still Alive in Korea."

Earlier this year, Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment partnered for another new mobile Marvel open-world RPG called Marvel Future Revolution.

The new title will follow the release of Marvel: Realm of Champions, which has been pushed back as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It's expected to debut near to the launch of the Black Window solo film, slated for November 6th, 2020.