News

Netmarble sales up 11.6% as Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross starts strong

Netmarble sales up 11.6% as Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross starts strong
By , Staff Writer

South Korean developer Netmarble has seen its total sales for the first quarter jump by 11.6 per cent, with the recently launched Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross playing a big part.

This information was revealed via the company's financial results for its Q1 2020 earnings ended on March 31st, 2020.

Specifically, total sales for the three month period equated to $446.7 million. While this was a big increase over the previous year, it did represent a four per cent drop of the previous quarter.

Net profit for the developer arrived at $48.2 million, a 35.9 per cent rise year-over-year and an even more impressive leap of nearly 1124 per cent quarter-on-quarter. However, this was down to increases in "dividend income and profits of an equity-method investment from its subsidiaries," such as Kabam, Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment.

Launched in March this year, Netmarble has already heralded Seven Deadly Sins a success, with the game surpassing three million downloads in its first week of release and making up 12 per cent of overall revenue for the firm.

"Significant growth"

"With the highly successful global launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and the ongoing enthusiasm for Netmarble's overall lineup, we take pride in our ability to consistently provide engaging entertainment and truly appreciate Netmarble’s worldwide community of players," said Netmarble Co-CEO Seungwon Lee.

"We are anticipating significant growth in sales and profitability in our second quarter due to improvement of marketing efficiency and ongoing sales from our new game releases, notably the global launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the launch of Blade & Soul Revolution in Asia, and the debut of A3: Still Alive in Korea."

Earlier this year, Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment partnered for another new mobile Marvel open-world RPG called Marvel Future Revolution.

The new title will follow the release of Marvel: Realm of Champions, which has been pushed back as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It's expected to debut near to the launch of the Black Window solo film, slated for November 6th, 2020.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 23rd, 2019

For the first time since launch Lineage 2 is no longer Netmarble’s biggest sales driver

News Aug 10th, 2018

Netmarble shares plummet to all-time low as Lineage 2 popularity fades

1 News Nov 13th, 2017

Lineage 2 Revolution generated 45% of Netmarble's revenues in Q3 FY17

News Feb 19th, 2019

Netmarble profit tumbles 72% year-on-year in Q4 due to slowing sales and lack of new releases

News May 11th, 2018

Netmarble revenue and profits tumble year-on-year as sales slow

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies