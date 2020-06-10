News

PGC Digital: Mobile esports tournament platform Baash soft-launches on Android

By , Staff Writer

Mobile esports tournaments platform Baash has soft-launched in the Philippines on Android.

This was confirmed by CAPSL (developers of Baash) head of business development and partnerships Alwin Wong when speaking at PGC Digital on 'How Grassroots Organisers are Fueling Mobile Esport'.

Baash claims to be the world's first mobile esports platform and has already carried out over 400 matches while under soft-launch. It was also teased that the platform will officially launch with a well-known "PC brand" that will include a series of tournaments.

In 2019, it was estimated that $3 billion mobile game revenue was generated in Southeast Asia, representing a 17.4 per cent year-on-year growth. Additionally, there was $655 million brand sponsorship spent on pro-tournaments in the year (via Newzoo), something Baash looks to help promote for less cost to organisers.

"Under-served market"

"There is a sea of under-served market community level tournaments," said Wong.

"Brands are missing out on opportunities to drive brand awareness cost-effectively."

A comparison made was that many developers previously looked to utilise the biggest celebrity they could find to promote its game. This has now transitioned to companies looking at many more micro-influencers to help raise awareness in their specific fanbase.

Partnership teased by Wong during the 'Esports and Influencers' track at PGC Digital

Anyone in the Philippines interested in installing the Baash can pre-register here.

PG Connects Digital #2 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from June 8th to the 12th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.

