FIFA Mobile scored 1.2 million downloads a day after launching in South Korea

The FIFA Mobile app was launched in South Korea on June 10th and has already accumulated 1.2 million downloads, according to App Annie.

Asian publisher Nexon signed a deal with Electronic Arts to publish FIFA Mobile in the Korean market back in March.

"EA working with Nexon highlights the benefits of working with local publishers when making a best-in-class localised version of a mobile game, but also the increasing emphasis on core gaming opportunities on mobile for consumers," said App Annie director of market insights Amir Ghodrati.

"This is just one major reason why consumer spend in mobile gaming is set to reach 2.8x PC/Mac and 3.1x home consoles by the end of 2020."

That's a foul

The game has proven to be successful since its worldwide launch in October 2016. In fact, we ourselves were impressed with FIFA Mobile. As of January 2018, the game has been downloaded 139 million times around the globe.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nexon experienced a drop in profits and revenue year-on-year in Q1 2020.