News

Tencent is bringing Klei's Don't Starve to mobile

Tencent is bringing Klei's Don't Starve to mobile
By , Staff Writer

Tencent Games will release Don't Starve: Newhome for mobile devices.

The Chinese tech giant has licensed the game from Klei Entertainment who first released Don't Starve in 2013 before the multiplayer version – Don't Starve Alone – was released three years later.

Entering a closed beta next month, Newhome will build upon the groundwork placed by its predecessor by not only having a core focus on survival but also a multiplayer focus as co-operative gameplay will make an appearance.

Furthermore, the game has experienced a redesign to equip it for a mobile audience better. It will feature faster play sessions and a personalised progression system. Naturally, it will have the crafting and survival elements found in the first game.

This isn't the only licensed game Tencent has revealed its involvement with this week. Earlier, it announced that it was working with The Pokemon Company on the upcoming MOBA Pokemon Unite.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 24th, 2020

﻿Tencent and The Pokemon Company debut Pokemon Unite

2 News Dec 17th, 2019

PUBG Mobile Club Open Final 2019 draws in 532 million viewers

News Sep 27th, 2018

Tencent maintains a firm grasp on SuperData’s top 10 grossing mobile games chart in August

News Jun 21st, 2018

Tencent trialling a new feature to halt high-spending by underage users

News Feb 27th, 2018

Tencent’s PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield tops the mobile battle royale stakes in February

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies