Nintendo Switch production is getting back on track

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has claimed that Switch production has started to recover after the COVID-19 outbreak.

As reported by Kyodo News, the executive believes that hardware production will return to normal fairly soon. The Japanese firm first confirmed the coronavirus had made an impact on the Switch, back in February.

"We could not manufacture [Switch] as planned until May, but production has been largely recovering from June. We expect it to normalize around summer," said Furukawa.

However, this is subjective to the coronavirus staying at bay rather than experiencing further peaks and outbreaks.

"Currently, we do not see any impact on software set to go on sale this year, but there is a possibility that we cannot sell it as scheduled in the event of a second or third wave [of coronavirus infections]."

Switch it up

Reportedly, investors asked that the Japanese firm take further precautionary steps to prevent the reselling of its hardware. Some people were using bots to buy the Switch only to sell it on at an inflated price due to the shortages.

"I am sorry for causing trouble to the consumers," said Furukawa.

"We want to deliver [the console] to as many people as possible. We will improve the situation as soon as possible."

There was a huge demand for the console due partly to people being stuck at home in lockdown, but others were after the Switch to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which hit the market in March. The game managed to do well through those who already owned the hardware, as it shifted 11.77 million copies in 11 days.