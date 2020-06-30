India's government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps in the country.

As reported by the BBC, India's Ministry of Technology has claimed it received many complaints about apps from a variety of sources, insisting that they were "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner."

The government itself claimed the banned apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

Outta here

Overall, 59 apps have been removed from the country; these include the rising social platform TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance. With more than 120 million users, India was the most popular foreign market for the app. Strategy title Clash of Kings was also given the chop.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," said the ministry.

