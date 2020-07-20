News

Nintendo is hosting its first Nintendo Direct Mini: Partners Showcase

By , Staff Writer

Japanese firm Nintendo is set to host its first-ever Nintendo Direct Mini: Partners Showcase later today.

As announced via Twitter (below), the publisher's digital event will have a focus on the titles created by Nintendo's development and publishing partners. Furthermore, the showcase will include a series of updates on previously announced Nintendo Switch games.

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partners Showcase will be held at 7am PT/3pm BST.

Let me be direct

Earlier this month, rumours began to swirl, claiming that the games giant would hold one of its popular showcases on this date. This prediction has now been proved partly true.

It caused excitement for fans of the Japanese company as it was announced back in May that the firm would not hold a digital showcase for the foreseeable future. An unexpected move, given Nintendo, has hosted a Direct event as part of E3 since 2013. However, the first showcase was held in 2011.

After a recent Q&A with investors, it was unclear when Nintendo Direct would return as company president Shuntaro Furukawa explained that "Nintendo also has no plans for any such events."


